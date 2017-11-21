Rome

Priceless de Chirico stolen from Béziers museum (2)

Composition with Self-Portrait (1926)

Priceless de Chirico stolen from Béziers museum

(refiling with new pic). Rome, November 21 - A priceless painting by Italian artist Giorgio de Chirico was stolen from the Béziers Museum of Art on Tuesday, sources said. The Composition with Self-Portrait (1926) was taken from the Musée des Beaux Arts in the southern French city, judicial sources said. The work had been part of the collection of resistance hero Jean Moulin, who was born in Béziers.

