Priceless de Chirico stolen from Béziers museum (2)

Rome
21/11/2017
Rome, November 21 - A priceless painting by Italian artist Giorgio de Chirico was stolen from the Béziers Museum of Art on Tuesday, sources said. The Composition with Self-Portrait (1926) was taken from the Musée des Beaux Arts in the southern French city, judicial sources said. The work had been part of the collection of resistance hero Jean Moulin, who was born in Béziers.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online