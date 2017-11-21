Restraining order for bully, 18

Trieste
21/11/2017
Trieste, November 21 - An Italian judge on Tuesday issued a restraining order against an 18-year-old school bully in the northeastern Italian city of Trieste. The bully was found to have sent threatening messages to his younger victims as well as beating him up and attempting to extort money form him.
