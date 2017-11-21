Rome

Drug checks at elite Rome liceo

'Media hype' says student representative

Drug checks at elite Rome liceo

Rome, November 21 - Drug checks with sniffer dogs were carried out for the second day running Tuesday at Rome's elite Liceo Virgilio classical high school. The school's student representative, Emanuele Tirello, said the case was one of "media hype". A report of a sex tape filmed in the school was also fake, he said. A student was arrested for drug pushing in the school in 2015.

