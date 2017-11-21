ENEL 'lacking tools' to quit coal by 2025 (2)

Rome
21/11/2017
Rome, November 21 - ENEL is lacking "effective" tools to meet a national energy strategy goal of weaning itself off coal by 2025, CEO Francesco Starace said Monday. Meeting analysts in London, he said the goal "is theoretically feasible, seven years is only just enough". But as for the means of reaching the target, he said, "it's up to this government or the next one to decide".
