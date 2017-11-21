Rome waste co AMA GM quits (2)

Rome

Bina's job taken over by president, CEO Bagnacani

Rome, November 21 - The general manager of Rome municipal waste management company AMA, Stefano Bina, quit on Tuesday. His position will be taken over on an interim basis by AMA President and CEO Lorenzo Bagnacani, sources said. AMA has been through a string of managerial and appointments woes. It has also been roiled by accusations of failing to cope with a succession of Rome trash emergencies.

