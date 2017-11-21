Milan

CONSOB okays Carige capital increase (2)

Operation to start Wednesday

CONSOB okays Carige capital increase (2)

Milan, November 21 - Carige said Tuesday that Italian stock-market regulator CONSOB has approved the documentation for its capital increase. The bank said the operation will start Wednesday, November 22. The European Central Bank demanded the 560-million-euro capital increase to ensure the bank remains viable. The share was suspended on Friday in relation to uncertainty about the cash call. But the suspension was revoked after Carige said Saturday that it had won the support of underwriters and core shareholders.

