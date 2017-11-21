Soccer: Malagò says FIGC may not get commissioner (3)

Rome, November 21 - Italian Olympic Commission (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò said Tuesday the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) may not be put under an independent commissioner following the resignation of Carlo Tavecchio as president after Italy's shock failure to qualify for the World Cup. "What role will a FIGC commissioner have? That's what all the legal offices are assessing," the head of Italian sport said. "There may not even be a commissioner, we may wait and see until after the Leagues' assemblies". Asked for names on the next FIGC president and next Italy coach after Gian Piero Ventura's resignation, Malagò said "I have an idea but it's not up to me to say who". Ventura quit after Italy's 1-0 aggregate loss to Sweden in a World Cup qualifying play-off.