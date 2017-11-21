Rome

Mattarella says growth great opportunity (2)

President sends message to Confcommercio

Mattarella says growth great opportunity

Rome, November 21 - President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday that the recovery was an opportunity for Italy in a message sent to Carlo Sangalli, the head of retailers' association Confcommercio, for the Day of Legality. "After a long, deep economic crisis, the growth indicators are positive again," Mattarella said. "It is a great opportunity for Italy and Europe, which we are part of. "Activities linked to retail, tourism and services for citizens are hopeful of a new climate of confidence and of lasting development because it is sustainable".

