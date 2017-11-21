Boy, 17, dies of meningitis (2)

Bologna
21/11/2017
Bologna, November 21 - A 17-year-old boy died of meningitis Tuesday after being admitted to Imola hospital in very serious condition on Friday, hospital sources said. The hospital subsequently issued a statement saying they were still assessing whether the boy was brain dead, saying reports of his death were "premature". It said it would issue another statement on brain death at 18:00 local (17:00 GMT).
