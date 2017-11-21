Rome

Spain changed mind on EMA for Milan - sources (2)

Lombard capital pipped by Amsterdam in tie-break lottery

Rome, November 21 - Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis promised the Italian government Madrid's support for Milan's bid for the European Medicines Agency "but then Spain did not vote for us," sources close to the case told ANSA Tuesday. The Lombard capital was pipped by Amsterdam in a tie-break lottery after the cities finished on 13 votes each.

