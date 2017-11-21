MPS execs guilty of cover-up - CONSOB (2)

Rome, November 21 - The former heads of Monte dei Paschi di Siena "did everything to hide the operations they did" that plunged the Tuscan lender into crisis, bourse regulator CONSOB Director-General Angelo Apponi told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crisis Tuesday. He said "everyone would like to be able to prevent fraudulent operations but when you are faced with an entire system...it's really complex". MPS, the world's oldest and Italy's third-biggest bank, is undergoing a government-sponsored precautionary recapitalisation after coming last in European Central Bank stress tests in the summer of last year because of its high rate of non-performing loans (NPLs).