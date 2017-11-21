Rome

MPS execs guilty of cover-up - CONSOB (2)

Hard to find fraudulent ops when 'whole system' involved

MPS execs guilty of cover-up - CONSOB (2)

Rome, November 21 - The former heads of Monte dei Paschi di Siena "did everything to hide the operations they did" that plunged the Tuscan lender into crisis, bourse regulator CONSOB Director-General Angelo Apponi told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crisis Tuesday. He said "everyone would like to be able to prevent fraudulent operations but when you are faced with an entire system...it's really complex". MPS, the world's oldest and Italy's third-biggest bank, is undergoing a government-sponsored precautionary recapitalisation after coming last in European Central Bank stress tests in the summer of last year because of its high rate of non-performing loans (NPLs).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Sanità a rotoli e stipendi da nababbi

Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi

di Betty Calabretta

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Confiscati beni per 6 mln alla cosca Crea

Confiscati beni per 6 milioni
alla cosca Crea

"E' stress" ma ha aneurisma, muore 14enne

"E' stress" ma ha aneurisma, muore 14enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33