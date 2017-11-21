Di Battista says not standing in general election

Rome
21/11/2017
Rome, November 21 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig Alessandro Di Battista said Monday he would not be standing at the next general election early next year. "But I'm not leaving the movement, that will never happen," he said on Facebook. "It's like a second skin". Di Battista said he would go on a year's sabbatical and write a book, his second after Better Free, which some have likened to Che Guevara's Motorcycle Diaries.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online