Di Battista says not standing in general election

Rome, November 21 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig Alessandro Di Battista said Monday he would not be standing at the next general election early next year. "But I'm not leaving the movement, that will never happen," he said on Facebook. "It's like a second skin". Di Battista said he would go on a year's sabbatical and write a book, his second after Better Free, which some have likened to Che Guevara's Motorcycle Diaries.