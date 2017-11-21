Ideological colonisation blasphemy says pope

Vatican City
21/11/2017
Vatican City, November 21 - Ideological colonisation is blasphemy, Pope Francis said Tuesday. Speaking at a Mass in St Martha's House, the Vatican hostel he lives in, the pope also said the Eucharist was not a reward for the good but a medicine for the weak.
