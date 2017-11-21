Woman threatened with power cut-off over 1-cent bill (2)

Pordenone, November 21 - A pensioner was threatened with having her electrical power cut off over her alleged failure to pay a one-cent bill, sources said Tuesday. "Pay up or we'll pull the plug," the woman was told, according to Il Gazzettino newspaper. The woman, who lives at Prata near Pordenone in Italy's far north-east and had just been widowed, received the threat from the Vinovo-based Audax Energia energy firm. A spokesman for Audax said Tuesday "we will look into it, given that there were other ways of getting the money back". He said such warnings were generated automatically. The woman's brother-in-law told ANSA that the incident was "unacceptable".