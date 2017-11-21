Paris

Macron point of reference for relaunch of Europe – Renzi

Leaders express 'concern' at political uncertainty in Germany

Paris, November 21 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and former Italian premier Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday French President Emmanuel Macron "now represents the point of reference for relaunching Europe", according to sources present at a meeting of the leaders in Paris. Renzi and Macron also reportedly expressed "concern over the uncertainty of the situation in Germany" following the collapse of coalition talks on Monday. The sources said the leaders agreed on the need to "combat populism, LePenism and its allies, including Salvini in Italy". "The relationship between Macron and Renzi showed itself to be strong and consolidated," they added. On leaving the Elisee Palace after the hour-long meeting, Renzi said it had "gone well".

