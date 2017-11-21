Alitalia has 849.6 mn in coffers - Gubitosi (2)

Milan, November 21 - Alitalia Extraordinary Commissioner Luigi Gubitosi said Tuesday that the airline still had most of the bridge loan granted by the government when it went into administration earlier this year. As a result, there is no rush to find a new owner, Gubitosi said. "(On Monday) Alitalia had 849.6 million euros (of the 900 million bridge loan)," Gubitosi said at the Biztravel forum. He said talks for a takeover were being held "with a few bodies". "We are not in a rush to wrap things up, because being solid, stable and strong enables us not to have to close in a hurry," he said. "That does not mean that we will not close as soon as possible. "We have the luxury of being able to select the best offer".