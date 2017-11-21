Soccer: Dybala won't commit to Juve for life (2)

Turin, November 21 - Juve forward Paulo Dybala says he can't commit to staying with the Turin giants for the rest of his career. "I don't know if I'll stay at Juventus for life, but that doesn't mean that this will be my last season in Bianconero," the Argentine star nicknamed La Joya (The Jewel) told France Football Tuesday. Dybala, 24, said he "didn't feel I can make any promises" and admitted that his dream is to win the Ballon d'Or. "I'd like to win the Ballon d'Or vying with Neymar," he said, "while admitting "at the moment he's closer to winning it, having got closer to Messi and Ronaldo. "I have to work to improve and win trophies." Dybala, who has scored 42 goals in 78 Juve appearances since joining from Palermo in 2015, has been accused of underperforming on the highest stage.