Turin

Soccer: Dybala won't commit to Juve for life (2)

Dream to win Ballon d'Or

Soccer: Dybala won't commit to Juve for life (2)

Turin, November 21 - Juve forward Paulo Dybala says he can't commit to staying with the Turin giants for the rest of his career. "I don't know if I'll stay at Juventus for life, but that doesn't mean that this will be my last season in Bianconero," the Argentine star nicknamed La Joya (The Jewel) told France Football Tuesday. Dybala, 24, said he "didn't feel I can make any promises" and admitted that his dream is to win the Ballon d'Or. "I'd like to win the Ballon d'Or vying with Neymar," he said, "while admitting "at the moment he's closer to winning it, having got closer to Messi and Ronaldo. "I have to work to improve and win trophies." Dybala, who has scored 42 goals in 78 Juve appearances since joining from Palermo in 2015, has been accused of underperforming on the highest stage.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Sanità a rotoli e stipendi da nababbi

Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi

di Betty Calabretta

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Confiscati beni per 6 mln alla cosca Crea

Confiscati beni per 6 milioni
alla cosca Crea

"E' stress" ma ha aneurisma, muore 14enne

"E' stress" ma ha aneurisma, muore 14enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33