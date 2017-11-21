Gentiloni furious with Spain over EMA - Maroni (2)

Milan, November 21 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni said Tuesday that Premier Paolo Gentiloni was "very angry" with Spain after Amsterdam was awarded the European Medicines Agency (EMA) instead of Milan. The Dutch capital got the agency, which is leaving London due to Brexit, after lots were drawn, as the final vote ended in a 13-13 tie. "He said Spain voted for Amsterdam as rivalry, spite prevailed over strategy," Maroni said, stressing that he had spoken to Gentiloni on the telephone. "It'll mean that we will support Catalonia more strongly in its request for autonomy and independence".