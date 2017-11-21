Soccer: Udinese sack Delneri (2)

Trieste, November 21 - Udinese said Tuesday that they have sacked coach Luigi Delneri. His deputy Giuseppe Ferazzoli has taken over in a caretaker capacity. The Serie A club are expected to announce that former Pescara boss Massimo Oddo is their new coach later on Tuesday. Udinese are 14th in the table, three points above the relegation zone. It is the Italian top flight's fourth dismissal of the season so far, after Cagliari, Benevento and Genoa also changed coach.