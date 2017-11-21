CGIL to take action on Dec 2 over pensions-Camusso (2)

Rome, November 21 - Susanna Camusso, the leader of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation, the leftwing CGIL, said Tuesday that the union will take action on December 2 due to the "great inadequacies" of the government's proposals on pensions and retirement. She was speaking after talks with Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government. The union wants an increase in the retirement age to 67, set to kick in in 2019, to be postponed, saying many people doing heavy jobs should be exempted. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has said only marginal adjustments can be made without damaging the sustainability of the system.