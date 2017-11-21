London

Enel says investing 5.3 bn in digitization in 2018-20 (2)

London, November 21 - Italian energy company Enel said in its 2018-2020 strategic plan on Tuesday that it will invest 5.3 billion euros in digitization in this period, compared to 4.7 billion in the previous plan. "Looking ahead to 2020, digitalisation - introduced last year - has become a concrete and tangible dimension of our business, with increased investment of more than 5 billion euros over the plan," said Enel CEO Francesco Starace. "A major focus on customers, including in the new global business line e-Solutions, will provide opportunities for additional value creation". Enel said that it will offload around 3.2 billion euros worth of assets in the 2018-20 period. "Over the next three years, the Group plans to dispose of a further 3.2 billion euros of existing assets mainly focusing on Thermal Generation and exiting non-strategic countries," it said.

