Rome

Household spending set to slow - ISTAT

Agency sees 1.4% rise in consumption this year

Rome, November 21 - ISTAT said Tuesday that household spending is likely to decrease slightly next year. "Residential households consumption expenditure is expected to grow by 1.4% in 2017, slowing down a bit in 2018," the national statistics agency said. "The positive evolution in employment and the wages increase, that go along with constant inflation, are expected to support households purchasing power".

