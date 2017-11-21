Household spending set to slow - ISTAT

Rome
21/11/2017
Rome, November 21 - ISTAT said Tuesday that household spending is likely to decrease slightly next year. "Residential households consumption expenditure is expected to grow by 1.4% in 2017, slowing down a bit in 2018," the national statistics agency said. "The positive evolution in employment and the wages increase, that go along with constant inflation, are expected to support households purchasing power".
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online