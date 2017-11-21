Italian investment growing - ISTAT

Rome
21/11/2017
Rome, November 21 - ISTAT said Tuesday that Italian investment levels are on the up. "Investments are expected to strengthen the recovery both in 2017 (+3.0%) and in 2018 (+3.3%)," the statistics agency said.
