Rome

Major, sustainable pensions package - Gentiloni (2)

Premier holds talks with trade unions

Major, sustainable pensions package - Gentiloni

Rome, November 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told trade unions on Tuesday that the government had prepared a "very significant, sustainable" package during talks on pensions and retirement, sources present at the meeting said. "From our point of view, it's a good result - a result in which the agreement of the trade-union world is an important requisite," Gentiloni said, according to the sources. "We often speak about the importance of dialogue with unions and businesses. Dialogue is strong when it produces results".

