Major, sustainable pensions package - Gentiloni (2)

Rome
21/11/2017
Rome, November 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told trade unions on Tuesday that the government had prepared a "very significant, sustainable" package during talks on pensions and retirement, sources present at the meeting said. "From our point of view, it's a good result - a result in which the agreement of the trade-union world is an important requisite," Gentiloni said, according to the sources. "We often speak about the importance of dialogue with unions and businesses. Dialogue is strong when it produces results".
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online