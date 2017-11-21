Riina's body on way to Sicily (3)

Bologna, November 21 - The body of Mafia boss of bosses Totò Riina is on its way to Sicily, sources said Tuesday. The vehicle carrying the corpse of the mobster, who died on Friday a day after he turned 87, left Parma hospital early on Tuesday. Relatives visited the body on Saturday afternoon after an autopsy. Riina, who died in a section for prisoners of Parma hospital, is set to be buried in his hometown of Corleone, in Sicily. The body will be sent on Tuesday, sources said The Italian church has ruled out a public funeral for Riina, pointing out that the pope has excommunicated mafiosi. He was still considered head of Cosa Nostra despite spending 24 years under the 41 bis tough jail regime. He had been in a coma since the second of two recent operations and had been badly ill for a long time. Nicknamed The Beast for his ferocity, he was serving life for a slew of crimes including the assassinations of anti-Mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino 25 years ago. Other infamous assassinations were those of Carabinieri General Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, who had recently been appointed prefect of Palermo, in 1982; and of Sicilian Governor Piersanti Mattarella, the brother of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in 1980.