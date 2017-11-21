Rome

ISTAT raises 2017 growth forecast to 1.5% (2)

Up from 1%, in line with govt, agency sees 2018 GDP +1.4%

ISTAT raises 2017 growth forecast to 1.5%

Rome, November 21 - ISTAT said Tuesday that it has raised its growth forecast for Italy for 2017 to 1.5%, compared to its previous forecast of a 1% increase in GDP this year. It means growth has accelerated this year after a 0.9% rise in GDP in 2016. As a result Italy is set to register its highest growth level since 2010. The forecast is in line with the government's prediction of a 1.5% GDP rise this year. The national statistics agency said it expects the Italian economy to grow by 1.4% in 2018.

