Unemployment down to 11.2% in 2017 - ISTAT

Further down to 10.8% in 2018

Rome, November 21 - ISTAT said Tuesday that it expects Italy's unemployment rate to come down from 11.7% to 11.2% this year. The national statistics agency stressed that this was still well above the average for the eurozone. "Labour market conditions are expected to improve," ISTAT said. It said it saw the unemployment rate dropping further, to 10.8%, in 2018.

