Bologna

Riina's body on way to Sicily (2)

Vehicle carrying corpse left Parma hospital

Bologna, November 21 - The body of Mafia boss of bosses Totò Riina is on its way to Sicily, sources said Tuesday. The vehicle carrying the corpse of the mobster, who died on Friday a day after he turned 87, left Parma hospital early on Tuesday. Relatives visited the body on Saturday afternoon after an autopsy.

