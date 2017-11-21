Riina's body on way to Sicily (2)

Bologna
21/11/2017
Bologna, November 21 - The body of Mafia boss of bosses Totò Riina is on its way to Sicily, sources said Tuesday. The vehicle carrying the corpse of the mobster, who died on Friday a day after he turned 87, left Parma hospital early on Tuesday. Relatives visited the body on Saturday afternoon after an autopsy.
