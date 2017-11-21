Mafia operation in Palermo, 27 arrested (2)

Rome, November 21 - Palermo and ROS unit Carabinieri police executed 27 arrest warrants early on Tuesday in an operation targeting the Santa Maria di Gesù Mafia clan, sources said. The investigation that led to the operation uncovered the leaders of the clan, who were nominated by the 'men of honour' via a electoral system, the sources said. The suspects are accused of crimes including mafia association, extortion, conducting illegal gambling businesses, drug trafficking and fraudulent asset transfers.