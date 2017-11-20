Dog returns from Denmark after death threat lifted

Rome
20/11/2017
Rome, November 20 - An Italian dog was flown back to Rome from Denmark Monday after being threatened with being put down as a dangerous breed there in May. "It's the end of a nightmare", said Avellino cook Giuseppe Perma as he hugged Iceberg, an Argentinian Dogo.
