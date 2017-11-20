Rome

Spread closes 2 down on 143 (2)

Yield down to 1.79%

Spread closes 2 down on 143 (2)

Rome, November 20 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed two points down on 143 points Mondday, with the yield down 0.02% to 1.79%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Vanno a caccia in due ma solo uno ha il porto d'armi, arrestati

Vanno a caccia in due ma solo uno ha il porto d'armi, arrestati

Assaltano un camion e rubano gli... agrumi

Assaltano un camion e rubano gli... agrumi

di Anna Russo

I traffici di droga “correvano” su linee criptate

I traffici di droga “correvano” su linee criptate

di Francesco Ranieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33