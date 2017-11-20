Milan loses EMA to Amsterdam (2)

Brussels

Brussels, November 20 - Milan lost the European Medicines Agency after lots were drawn - and not in a coin toss as previously reported - after finishing level on 13 votes with Amsterdam in the third and final vote Monday. The EMA, the EU's drugs body, is leaving London after Brexit. Two envelopes were used to draw lots after the two cities tied after Slovakia abstained. The Estonian EU duty president chose the envelope containing Amsterdam, not Milan's. Pre-vote favourite Bratislava was eliminated in the first round. The voting narrowed to a three-horse race between Milan, Amsterdam and Copenhagen, which was eliminated in the second round.

