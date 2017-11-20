Milan loses EMA to Amsterdam (3)

Brussels, November 20 - Milan lost the European Medicines Agency after lots were drawn - and not in a coin toss as previously reported - after finishing level on 13 votes with Amsterdam in the third and final vote Monday. The EMA, the EU's drugs body, is leaving London after Brexit. Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni said that "there is great disappointment but also the awareness that everything that could be done was done to deliver a very competitive bidding dossier, which was shown in the first two votes". Speaking alongside Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, he said "we're sorry, because we were really ready" to host the EMA. Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said it had been "crazy" for the new EMA location to be decided by drawing lots. "It's crazy that a choice that regards thousands of jobs and two billion euros in economic business is made in Europe by drawing lots...the umpteenth proof of the madness with which the European Union is governed," said the anti-euro, anti-migrant leader. He added that it will be "a priority for our next government to renegotiate the 17 billion euros a year Italians pay Brussels". Two envelopes were used to draw lots after the two cities tied after Slovakia abstained. The Estonian EU duty president chose the envelope containing Amsterdam's name, not Milan's. Pre-vote favourite Bratislava was eliminated in the first round. The voting then narrowed to a three-horse race between Milan, Amsterdam and Copenhagen, which was eliminated in the second round.