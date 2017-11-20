Elderly couple found with throats cut (4)

Caserta, November 20 - An elderly couple were found with their cuts throat in their home at Parete near Caserta Monday. The victims were named as Francesco Afratellanza, 82, and Antonietta Della Gatta, 80. Police tracked down their 40-year-old son, stopping his car on a local highway. A knife was found at the edge of the road about a kilometre from the house. The man, Graziano, in the past reportedly attempted suicide and was sectioned. Carabinieri police said he may have killed his parents in "a fit of madness". Graziano Afratellanza is said to have left the scene in his car, a Passat. The couple's bodies were found in their bedroom buy their daughter-in-law. The bodies bore many stab wounds, especially to the neck, police said.