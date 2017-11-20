Milan loses EMA to Amsterdam

Brussels
20/11/2017
Brussels, November 20 - Milan lost the European Medicines Agency after lots were drawn - and not in a coin toss as previously reported - after finishing level with Amsterdam in the third and final vote Monday. The EMA, the EU's drugs body, is leaving London after Brexit. Pre-vote favourite Bratislava was eliminated in the first round. The voting narrowed to a three-horse race between Milan, Amsterdam and Copenhagen, which was eliminated in the second round.
Le altre notizie
