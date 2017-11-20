Brussels

Milan loses EMA to Amsterdam

Agency leaving London after Brexit

Milan loses EMA to Amsterdam

Brussels, November 20 - Milan lost the European Medicines Agency after lots were drawn - and not in a coin toss as previously reported - after finishing level with Amsterdam in the third and final vote Monday. The EMA, the EU's drugs body, is leaving London after Brexit. Pre-vote favourite Bratislava was eliminated in the first round. The voting narrowed to a three-horse race between Milan, Amsterdam and Copenhagen, which was eliminated in the second round.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Vanno a caccia in due ma solo uno ha il porto d'armi, arrestati

Vanno a caccia in due ma solo uno ha il porto d'armi, arrestati

Assaltano un camion e rubano gli... agrumi

Assaltano un camion e rubano gli... agrumi

di Anna Russo

I traffici di droga “correvano” su linee criptate

I traffici di droga “correvano” su linee criptate

di Francesco Ranieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33