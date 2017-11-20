Rigopiano ex-general commits suicide (2)

L'Aquila
20/11/2017
L'Aquila, November 20 - A former general in the forest rangers killed himself at the weekend after leaving a letter saying the 29 people who died in an avalanche that hit Abruzzo's Rigopiano Hotel in January "weigh me down like a millstone". Guido Conti's family said there was "no link" between the Rigopiano disaster and the former general's death. Prosecutors in Sulmona said Monday they had opened a probe into instigation to suicide. Conti, who took his own life in the countryside near Pacentro on Friday, was laid to rest on Monday.
