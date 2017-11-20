L'Aquila

Rigopiano ex-general commits suicide (2)

Disaster 'like a millstone', family says 'no link'

Rigopiano ex-general commits suicide (2)

L'Aquila, November 20 - A former general in the forest rangers killed himself at the weekend after leaving a letter saying the 29 people who died in an avalanche that hit Abruzzo's Rigopiano Hotel in January "weigh me down like a millstone". Guido Conti's family said there was "no link" between the Rigopiano disaster and the former general's death. Prosecutors in Sulmona said Monday they had opened a probe into instigation to suicide. Conti, who took his own life in the countryside near Pacentro on Friday, was laid to rest on Monday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Vanno a caccia in due ma solo uno ha il porto d'armi, arrestati

Vanno a caccia in due ma solo uno ha il porto d'armi, arrestati

Assaltano un camion e rubano gli... agrumi

Assaltano un camion e rubano gli... agrumi

di Anna Russo

I traffici di droga “correvano” su linee criptate

I traffici di droga “correvano” su linee criptate

di Francesco Ranieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33