Italian supermagnet on way to ITER reactor (2)

La Spezia, November 20 - An Italian supermagnet destined for the ITER experimental fusion reactor in southern France on Monday left the La Spezia site of ASG Superconductors for the local port from which it will be shipped to Porto Marghera near Venice. Cadarache-based ITER aims to demonstrate the feasibility of the energy of the future, imitating the processes that happen in stars. The giant coil is the fruit of collaboration between Italian industry, the alternative energy group ENEA and the EU's Fusion for Energy (F4E) agency. ASG Superconductors is owned by the Malacalza family. The new magnet is the biggest ever made in the world.