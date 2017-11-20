La Spezia

Italian supermagnet on way to ITER reactor (2)

Will help pave way for energy of the future

Italian supermagnet on way to ITER reactor (2)

La Spezia, November 20 - An Italian supermagnet destined for the ITER experimental fusion reactor in southern France on Monday left the La Spezia site of ASG Superconductors for the local port from which it will be shipped to Porto Marghera near Venice. Cadarache-based ITER aims to demonstrate the feasibility of the energy of the future, imitating the processes that happen in stars. The giant coil is the fruit of collaboration between Italian industry, the alternative energy group ENEA and the EU's Fusion for Energy (F4E) agency. ASG Superconductors is owned by the Malacalza family. The new magnet is the biggest ever made in the world.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Vanno a caccia in due ma solo uno ha il porto d'armi, arrestati

Vanno a caccia in due ma solo uno ha il porto d'armi, arrestati

Assaltano un camion e rubano gli... agrumi

Assaltano un camion e rubano gli... agrumi

di Anna Russo

I traffici di droga “correvano” su linee criptate

I traffici di droga “correvano” su linee criptate

di Francesco Ranieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33