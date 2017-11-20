Rome

7 mn seized from 3 Roman clinics

Accused of terminally ill 'business'

Rome, November 20 - Italian police on Monday seized over seven million euros from three Roman clinics saying they had been doing illicit business on terminally ill patients. The clinic heads are accused of defrauding the State by inflating their reimbursements, police said.

