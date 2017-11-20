7 mn seized from 3 Roman clinics

Rome
20/11/2017
Rome, November 20 - Italian police on Monday seized over seven million euros from three Roman clinics saying they had been doing illicit business on terminally ill patients. The clinic heads are accused of defrauding the State by inflating their reimbursements, police said.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online