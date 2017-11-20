Draghi sees solid recovery (2)

Rome
20/11/2017
Rome, November 20 - There is a solid recovery in the eurozone but inflation is not yet convincing, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Monday. Draghi also said that the eurozone should bolster its management of risks to in order to boost growth. He added that it was time for countries' to improve their balance sheets. And a solution to non-performing loans (NPLs) should not just regard new ones, Draghi said.
