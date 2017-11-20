Vatican City

Underage gay sex at Vatican junior seminary, new probe says

No paedophilia

Underage gay sex at Vatican junior seminary, new probe says

Vatican City, November 20 - A new probe into alleged gay sex at a Vatican junior seminary that supplied altar boys to St Peter's has found evidence that there were homosexual acts between boys of the same age but no paedophilia, the Vatican said at the weekend. The probe came after journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi reported on the case in his new book Original Sin and after TV show Le Iene interviewed one of the alleged participants who is now a priest. The Vatican said an initial probe in 2013 was carried out by the heads of the Pio X preseminary and the Archbishop of Como based on complaints "relating to previous years and which allegedly involved boys of the same age", but the complaints did not "find adequate conformation". But in the light of the new revelations, the Vatican said, a new probe has been opened "to shed full light on what happened".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Vanno a caccia in due ma solo uno ha il porto d'armi, arrestati

Vanno a caccia in due ma solo uno ha il porto d'armi, arrestati

Assaltano un camion e rubano gli... agrumi

Assaltano un camion e rubano gli... agrumi

di Anna Russo

I traffici di droga “correvano” su linee criptate

I traffici di droga “correvano” su linee criptate

di Francesco Ranieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33