EU anti-trust asks Marcegaglia to quit ILVA consortium (2)

Brussels, November 20 - European anti-trust authorities have asked Italian steel group Marcegaglia to leave the consortium with ArcelorMittal that is taking over struggling steel group ILVA, ANSA learned Monday. The European Commission, which opened a probe into the ILVA takeover on November 8, declined to comment on the report. As another condition for giving the operation a green light, competition authorities want ArcelorMittal to sell one of ILVA's plants, at Piombino in Tuscany, sources said. Brussels is said to be concerned about a reduction in competitiveness in the production of various steels used in various industrial sectors from construction to cars. As well as the industrial side, EC assessments on ILVA's environmental issues are also ongoing, sources said. There may be fresh concerns about the clean-up of ILVA's main plant at Taranto, which has been linked to high cancer rates in the area. photo: Taranto plant