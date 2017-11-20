Soccer: Tavecchio quits as FIGC head after World Cup failure

Rome, November 20 - Carlo Tavecchio confirmed Monday that he had resigned as the president of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) at a meeting of its board following Italy's shock failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. He said he had called on the whole board to resign too, but it had not done so. "I resigned and, as a purely political act, I asked the board to do so too, but no one resigned," Tavecchio told a news conference, complaining of "huge speculation" that had forced him to step down over a "sporting failure". Tavecchio sacked Gian Piero Ventura as Italy coach last week after the four-time world champions lost to a modest Sweden side in a playoff to reach next year's tournament in Russia. He was under intense pressure, with Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò saying he should step down and many commentators arguing Ventura's failings as coach were not the only reason for the debacle. Malagò said Monday that FIGC should now be put into the hands of independent commissioners. "There is the will to put the FIGC under commissioners. The statute says so," Malagò said, announcing an emergency meeting of the CONI executive for Wednesday at 16:30. "It seems the only solution to me". Tavecchio, however, rejected this notion. He will stay in charge of the day-to-day running of the FIGC until new elections, which should be called within 90 days, according to Gabriele Gravina, the head of the Lega Pro lower-tier championships.