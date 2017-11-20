Italy helping seek Argentine submarine

Rome, November 20 - An Italian submarine officer is helping the search for the Argentinian submarine that went missing off Patagonia last week, ANSA has learned. Navy Chief of Staffs submarine department Captain Decio Trinca told ANSA the officer is a frigate captain who "has a key role" in the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office, ISMERLO, based at Northwood in the UK. Trinca said that thanks to ISMERLO "all nations equipped with a submarine component, including Italy, have deployed the necessary action to seek the San Juan". If necessary, he said, an Italian team of specialists is ready to leave for the area.