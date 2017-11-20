Score-settling on Left only leads to ruin - Veltroni (3)

Rome, November 20 - Walter Veltroni, the former leader of the Democratic Party (PD) and ex mayor of Rome, on Monday expressed alarm about the possibility of animosity preventing the formation of a centre-left alliance for the general election set to take place early next years. "If the issue is that of settling scores on the left, all that will remain will be the ruins," Veltroni said. At the weekend, Pier Luigi Bersani, a senior member of the leftwing MDP party, closed the door to the possibility of forming an alliance with the ruling PD before the vote. "Enough of these theatrics, we'll see you after the elections," said Bersani, a former PD chief who was part of a group that split from the centre-left party earlier this year due to hostility to leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi. Many-time minister and former Turin mayor Piero Fassino said that he was not giving up after Bersani's knockback, saying the centre left should not throw away all that been achieved in government over the last five years. He said the centre left should agree to back the same premier candidate. Former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia, the head of the leftwing Progressive Field (CP) party, called for a single centre-left manifesto and the approval of bills on citizenship for immigrants' children and living wills before the end of the current parliament. Emma Bonino, a senior member of the Radical Party, said her group was far from reaching an electoral pact with the PD too.