Rome

Commissioners needed for FIGC - Malagò (2)

Only solution, says CONI head

Rome, November 20 - Giovanni Malagò, the head of Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), said Monday that the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) should be put into the hands of independent commissioners after Carlo Tavecchio quit as president. "There is the will to put the FIGC under commissioners. The statute says so," Malagò said, announcing an emergency meeting of the CONI executive for Wednesday at 16:30. "It seems the only solution to me".

