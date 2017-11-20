Don't drive on the phone says pope

Vatican City, November 20 - Pope Francis on Monday slammed the "scant sense of responsibility" of people who endanger themselves and others by phoning while they are driving. "This is caused by haste and competitiveness assumed as lifestyles choices, which consider other drivers as obstacles or rivals to be overtaken, turning the roads into Formula One tracks and the traffic light as the start light for a grand prix," Francis told road police at an audience in the Vatican.