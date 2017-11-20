Ostia: Criminals out, no pacts with anyone-Di Pillo (3)

Rome, November 20 - Giuliana Di Pillo said Monday that her 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive in the Rome seaside district of Ostia will keep out organized crime after winning Sunday's runoff vote there. "We will govern with rules of iron. We won't let crime enter the institutions," Di Pillo said after beating the centre right's candidate with around 60% of the vote. "Every person who does not follow the rules is out. No pacts with no one ever. "We'll do everything with public tender competitions because it is not right to assign things directly. "We must be by the side of the forces of law and order". Two years ago Ostia became the first Roman municipality to be dissolved for mafia association and the role of criminal gangs was one of the hot-button issues during the election campaign. Roberto Spada, brother of clan boss Carmine, head-butted and broke the nose of a RAI reporter who was asking him about the Spadas' alleged support for the far-right CasaPound group, which won a surprisingly large 9% in the first round of the elections. He has been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm aggravated by mafia methods.