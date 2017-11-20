Rome

Priest 'insulted over half Italians' - Bonino

Bologna cleric asked 'did she cause more deaths than Riina'

Priest 'insulted over half Italians' - Bonino

Rome, November 20 - An Italian priest who asked if former abortion campaigner Emma Bonino had killed more people than late Mafia boss Totò Riina "has insulted more than half of the country," the Radical Party bigwig said Monday. Speaking on Radio Capital, she added that Father Francesco Pieri's "insult didn't get a reaction from journalists or editors, as if it was normal. "He used my name to insult the whole parliament that voted the 1978 (abortion) law, the millions of voters who voted for the referendum in 1981 and the hundreds of thousands of women who suffered back-street abortions". Justice Minister and Democratic Party (PD) heavyweight Andrea Orlando on Monday voiced support for Bonino, saying "I feel I must express solidarity with Emma Bonino and with all Italians who fought to create the season of the civil rights which, as PD, we feel heir to". Father Pieri's question, "did Totò Riina or Emma Bonino cause more deaths", came after another Bologna priest said a 17-year-old rape victim had been asking for it.

