Soccer: Buffon says 'likely' to quit at season's end (2)

Turin, November 20 - Gianluigi Buffon said Monday he would "probably" quit at the end of the season - but only after trying to lift the Champions League trophy with Juventus. "I will probably retire this year...but I hope to win the Champions with Juve, the team that will win will be the one that is ready in March," the Italy keeper said ahead of a crunch CL tie with Barcelona. "I'm serene, I'm not afraid of retiring," said the keeper, who recently cried after Italy's shock failure to qualify for the World Cup. "I'm curious about life and I'm not scared of quitting". He indicated he was not yet thinking about a career in coach or another executive position. Buffon said he had had a "great career" and had been inspired by "the great Italian school of the various Zengas, Tacconis, Peruzzis, Toldos, Pagliucas and Marchegianis".